Probe on into misappropriation of funds at T Nagar post office

CHENNAI: Police have begun a probe into alleged misappropriation of Rs 25 lakh at the T Nagar head post office based on a complaint by a senior postal department official.

Police sources said that the complaint was filed at the Pondy Bazaar police station on Monday after a recent internal audit revealed the financial irregularities.

According to the complaint, the funds were allegedly siphoned off using forged documents related to the purchase of stationery and furniture for sub-post offices under its jurisdiction.

The audit revealed that Rs 25 lakh was shown as the expenditure in 2021 for the procurement of stationery and furniture for 50 sub-post offices managed by the head post office. However, audits revealed that the purchases were never made and documents were forged.

Police are going through the financial records and questioning staff. Further investigations are under way.