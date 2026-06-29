Private schools scam: Chennai police asks school managements to approach CCB to file plaints against DMK's Arasakumar

In an official statement, the city police urged the school managements to approach the Central Crime Branch (CCB) as their preliminary investigations have revealed that Arasakumar has taken money from schools in several districts.

Arasakumar (59), a resident of Saligramam, had scammed the schools for the past two years using an unregistered outfit named "Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association". He promised several private schools that he would secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, DTCP/CMDA approvals, and other statutory clearances by using his political and bureaucratic connections, according to the complaint filed by the secretary of the Federation of Association of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu. However, he failed to deliver the promised approvals or refund the amount and allegedly swindled over Rs 100 crore.