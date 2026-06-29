Private schools scam: Chennai police asks school managements to approach CCB to file plaints against DMK's Arasakumar

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has appealed to schools to approach them with complaints against arrested DMK functionary BT Arasakumar (59), who has been accused of pocketing at least Rs 100 crore from schools by promising to obtain government approvals, including permanent recognition, school upgradation and building permits.
In an official statement, the city police urged the school managements to approach the Central Crime Branch (CCB) as their preliminary investigations have revealed that Arasakumar has taken money from schools in several districts.
Arasakumar (59), a resident of Saligramam, had scammed the schools for the past two years using an unregistered outfit named "Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association". He promised several private schools that he would secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, DTCP/CMDA approvals, and other statutory clearances by using his political and bureaucratic connections, according to the complaint filed by the secretary of the Federation of Association of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu. However, he failed to deliver the promised approvals or refund the amount and allegedly swindled over Rs 100 crore.
A Pudukkottai native, Arasakumar was a DMK member between 1990 and 2000, and served as the District linguistic wing president of the party between 1995 and 2000. He later shifted allegiance to the BJP and in 2019 joined the DMK again.
Further investigation is on to identify other office-bearers of the unregistered association and trace the money trail. Police sources said that another office-bearer of the association and underling of Arasakumar is also on police radar.