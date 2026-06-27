CCB nabs DMK's Arasakumar for swindling Rs 100 cr from pvt schools

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested a DMK functionary and educationalist, BT Arasakumar, for allegedly cheating several private schools across Tamil Nadu of at least Rs 100 crore by promising to facilitate government approvals.
Arasakumar (59), a resident of Saligramam, ran an unregistered outfit called 'Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association'. A native of Pudukkottai district, Arasakumar was a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam from 1990 to 2000 and also the District linguistic wing president of the party between 1995 and 2000. He later shifted allegiance to the BJP. However, in 2019, Arasakumar joined the DMK again.
According to the complainant, Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, for the past two years, several private school managements in the state have faced difficulties in obtaining school recognition, upgradation, and building plan approvals. Exploiting the situation, Arasakumar claimed he could secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, DTCP/CMDA approvals, and other statutory clearances by using his political and bureaucratic connections.
Based on these assurances, he collected money from private school managements across Tamil Nadu but failed to deliver the promised approvals or refund the amounts, the complaint stated. The total sum he allegedly swindled exceeded Rs 100 crore.
Based on the complaint, the Central Crime Branch's Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the city police registered a case and arrested Arasakumar on Friday.
Further investigation is under way to identify other office-bearers of the unregistered association and trace the money trail. Police sources said that another office bearer of the association and an underling of Arasakumar is also being questioned.
Arasakumar will be produced before a magistrate for judicial remand, the police said.