CCB nabs DMK's Arasakumar for swindling Rs 100 cr from pvt schools

Based on these assurances, he collected money from private school managements across Tamil Nadu but failed to deliver the promised approvals or refund the amounts, the complaint stated. The total sum he allegedly swindled exceeded Rs 100 crore.

Based on the complaint, the Central Crime Branch's Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the city police registered a case and arrested Arasakumar on Friday.

Further investigation is under way to identify other office-bearers of the unregistered association and trace the money trail. Police sources said that another office bearer of the association and an underling of Arasakumar is also being questioned.

Arasakumar will be produced before a magistrate for judicial remand, the police said.