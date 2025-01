Private mini-buses to be operated in Chennai from February in these areas; check details

CHENNAI: The State Transport Department has given permission to operate private mini-buses in Chennai from February, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Accordingly, permission has been given to operate in areas such as Sholinganallur, Alandur, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, and Manali.

Mini-buses are already being operated in Chennai by the State Transport Corporation.

The Transport Department has informed that permission has been given to private operators due to the need for additional bus services.

The mini-bus policy draft was released following the announcement by Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu in the state budget last year.