Private college student severely hurt in group clash in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: A clash between two groups of college students escalated into violence in Pallavaram, with a 22-year-old college student suffering severe injuries in a brutal attack on Tuesday.

Police said Harish Kumar (22) of Tiruneermalai, a second-year Viscom student at a private college in Pallavaram, was on his way to college with a friend on a two-wheeler when a car-borne gang intercepted them near the campus.

The gang, with their faces covered, surrounded the students and attacked them with weapons. Harish managed to escape initially but was chased, and the gang attacked him on his hands, legs, and head. His left index finger was severed in the attack, and he also suffered multiple cut injuries.

Fellow students rushed him to the Government Hospital in Tambaram. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Chromepet.

Police said the attack was linked to a clash between two groups in the college. During the initial inquiry, it was revealed that a third-year student had allegedly arranged the attack using outsiders. The fight reportedly broke out due to a dispute over who had the upper hand among the students.

Pallavaram police registered a case and launched a hunt for the eight-member gang involved in the attack.