Chennai

Pradeep Ranganathan-Vignesh Shivan’s LIK crosses Rs 50 crore in first week

The film, which hit screens on April 10 after multiple delays and received mixed reviews, has grossed Rs 54.3 crore globally. It had earlier opened to Rs 7.2 crore on day one in Tamil Nadu
Pradeep Ranganathan-Vignesh Shivan’s LIK crosses Rs 50 crore in first week
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CHENNAI: Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, has crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide within its first week of release, the makers announced on Friday.

The film, which hit screens on April 10 after multiple delays and received mixed reviews, has grossed Rs 54.3 crore globally. It had earlier opened to Rs 7.2 crore on day one in Tamil Nadu.

Krithi Shetty plays the female lead, while Seeman, SJ Suryah and Gouri G Kishan appear in key roles.

Pradeep Ranganathan-Vignesh Shivan’s LIK crosses Rs 50 crore in first week
S J Suryah: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's kids were the first fans to my 'Kompany' mannerism in LIK

Produced by Nayanthara under the Rowdy Pictures banner and Seven Screen Studio, LIK features music by Anirudh Ravichander, whose songs have received a strong response.

Set in a futuristic 2040 Chennai, LIK is a sci-fi romantic comedy built around an AI-driven app that determines relationship compatibility. The story follows Vibe Vassey (Pradeep), who challenges the system after falling for Dheema (Krithi), despite the app declaring them incompatible.

Pradeep Ranganathan-Vignesh Shivan’s LIK crosses Rs 50 crore in first week
‘Glad to be on sets with huge talents in Love Insurance Kompany’, says Edin Rose
Love Insurance Kompany
Pradeep Ranganathan
Director Vignesh Shivan
Box office collection

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