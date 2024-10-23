‘Glad to be on sets with huge talents in Love Insurance Kompany’, says Edin Rose

CHENNAI: Edin Rose has been making major breakthroughs across south film industries. After debuting in Telugu with Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura last year, she will be next making her debut in Tamil with Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) that has Pradeep Ranganathan playing the lead role. “It is a quirky, never-seen-before role in films. I play an Artificial Intelligence in the movie. I cannot divulge much but this role is something that has been manifested since I was a kid. People keep telling me that I look like a doll and finally I am playing an on screen character as well,” she says.

More than the character, Edin says that the takeaway for her in LIK is working with a huge talent pool. “There is Vignesh Shivan and then there is SJ Suryah whom I grew up watching. Though I was raised in Dubai, my dad is a Tamilian and made me watch good Tamil films since childhood. Watching his films and now working with him is a real big deal. Moreover, watching SJ Suryah and Pradeep Ranganathan perform is nothing short of goosebumps. The way they give cues and improvise a scene is amazing. They are perfectionists, who strive for more perfection,” adds the actor.

Despite being a part of films that have huge star values in them, Edin assures that the script needs to be the deciding factor before she signs a project. “It is ultimately the storyline. When I go to sets, I get into the zone of the character I have signed up for and being Edin will not help me. Only good scripts will help me give my best and I need to be known for my variations. Be it web series or films, I try to strike a balance. I am an actor, who cannot switch off and switch on. Even when I am not shooting, I stay in the character until I complete the last day shoot for that project,” she explains.

On her upcoming projects, she opens up, “I am currently shooting for an Amazon Prime series and have been listening to quite a few scripts in the south. Things move really fast down south and things have been falling in place quite easily.”