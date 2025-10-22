Powerplay: TN plans substation in Ambattur to back data centres

CHENNAI: With a steep rise in power demand from new data centres coming up in Ambattur, the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) has planned to set up a new 400/230-110 kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Ambattur and upgrade the existing Cuddalore substation to strengthen power supply in the region.

The first project involves the establishment of a greenfield 400/230-110 kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at the Transformer Repair Bay premises in Ambattur Industrial Estate. Equipped with 2x500 MVA, 400/230 kV and 2x200 MVA, 400/110 kV interconnecting transformers, the facility is aimed at meeting the surging demand from new data centres in the area.

According to TANTRANSCO, requests from firms seeking to set up data centres in Ambattur Industrial Estate amount to a total demand of 1,036 MVA at 230 kV level and 344 MVA at the 110 kV level. The proposed substation will not only cater to the industrial estate but also provide a reliable main and alternative source for the fast-expanding data centre ecosystem. The project will also include the laying of double-circuit 400 kV XLPE copper cables for 3.6 km, connecting the new substation to the existing 400 kV GIS station at Korattur.

The second project proposes the upgradation of the existing Cuddalore 230/110 kV substation into a 400/230-110 kV facility, with partial GIS on the 400 kV system. The Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) complex, with a generation capacity of 3,390 MW, currently evacuates power through a limited number of 230 kV feeders. Overloading in the Cuddalore and Neyveli area has been a persistent issue, as these feeders remain the only source of supply to several downstream substations covering Cuddalore, Neyveli, Villupuram, Thanjavur and Kumbakonam. The proposed upgradation is expected to ease transmission constraints and enhance supply reliability.

Both projects are to be developed through the tariff-based competitive bidding framework, with TANTRANSCO acting as the bid process coordinator. The Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) will facilitate the project development.

TNIDB has issued a Request for Proposal to engage a consultant for the initiatives, which are expected to be executed transparently and efficiently.

