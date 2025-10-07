Power shutdown on October 9 in Chennai's Avadi and Thirumullaivoyal

Begin typing your search...

    Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Oct 2025 5:47 PM IST
    Power shutdown on October 9 in Chennais Avadi and Thirumullaivoyal
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Thursday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

    Avadi: Thirumalaivasan Nagar, Ashok Nagar,Poompuzhil Nagar,Kannadapalayam,Thirumullaivoyal Salai, Ramakrishna Nagar, Bharathi Nagar.

    Thirumullaivoyal: Arch Antony Nagar, Pothur Industries.

    DTNEXT Bureau

