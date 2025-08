Power shutdown on August 6 in Chennai's Red Hills, Tirumullaivoyal, Pallavaram division, and Polichalur

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Wednesday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed

Red Hills: Eswaran Nagar, Perumal Nagar, Pammadukulam Colony, Indira Nagar, Solaiamman Nagar, Gandhi Nagar.

Tirumullaivoyal: Pondeswaram, Maagaral, Komakkambedu, Kaarani, Thamaraipakkam, Koduveli, Vellacherry, Karlapakkam, Kadhavur, Arakkampakkam

Pallavaram Division: Kamakshi Nagar, Devaraj Nagar, Pasumpon Nagar, Balaji Nagar Thiru Nagar, Padmanabha Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, LR Rajamanikam Road, Anna Salai 7th to 15th Street, Signal Office Road, Gandhi Road, Kalaignar Road, Senthamizh Salai, Srinivasan Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, Adam Nagar 1st to 9th Street, Shankar Nagar East Main Road, Venkateswara Nagar Main Road, MGR Nagar, Kasturibai Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Ponnurrangam Nagar, ECTV Nagar, Chithirai Nagar, MGR Street, Thiruneermalai Main Road, TS Lakshmi Narayana Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street

Polichalur: Thiru Nagar, Padmanaba Nagar, Ganamani Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, PCS Colony, Rajeswari Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Prem Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Mogambigai Nagar, Vinayaga Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar