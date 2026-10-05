Power cable on footpath near Bharathi Women's College concerns residents

"This problem has existed for more than a year. Since there is a college here, the movement of students and the public is high. The authorities should ensure that the cable is properly secured and protected. Any damage to the cable or exposure of electrical connections could pose a serious risk, especially during the rainy season," said Prabhu, a resident.

Rekha, a MA Tamil student, said students frequently use the footpath and urged officials to inspect the installation and take preventive measures to ensure their safety.

A TNPDCL official said the cable had been laid temporarily as an emergency measure to provide electricity to the college. "The site will be inspected on Monday, and necessary steps will be taken to install the cable safely without causing danger or inconvenience to the public," the official said.