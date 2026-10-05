Power cable on footpath near Bharathi Women's College concerns residents

CHENNAI: A power cable laid along the footpath beside the Bharathi Women's College's compound wall near Staley's Hospital in George Town has raised safety concerns among students and pedestrians, particularly during the monsoon.
The cable runs from a transformer on Old Jail Road along the side of the college compound wall and up to a pillar box on Prakasam Road near the college gate. Students and residents have urged the authorities to ensure that it is properly secured and protected.
The stretch sees heavy pedestrian movement, with many students using it in the morning and evening hours. Residents said any damage to the cable or exposure of electrical connections could pose a risk to pedestrians, particularly when the footpath becomes wet during rains.
"This problem has existed for more than a year. Since there is a college here, the movement of students and the public is high. The authorities should ensure that the cable is properly secured and protected. Any damage to the cable or exposure of electrical connections could pose a serious risk, especially during the rainy season," said Prabhu, a resident.
Rekha, a MA Tamil student, said students frequently use the footpath and urged officials to inspect the installation and take preventive measures to ensure their safety.
A TNPDCL official said the cable had been laid temporarily as an emergency measure to provide electricity to the college. "The site will be inspected on Monday, and necessary steps will be taken to install the cable safely without causing danger or inconvenience to the public," the official said.