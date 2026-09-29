Chennai Citizen Connect: Exposed e-cables raise safety concerns on Paper Mills Road

The footpath is used by a large number of people, including children and senior citizens, while customers visiting a popular ice cream shop nearby also have to cross the cables to reach the premises. Residents said the exposed cables could pose a risk of accidents and electrical leakage if they are damaged.

Stormwater drain works are currently under way on Paper Mills Road. Residents said the power cables were removed during the work and left exposed along the footpath and roadside. Even in some stretches where the drain work has been completed, the cables have not been properly laid underground, they said.

A shopkeeper in the area, Saravanan, said customers had to cross the exposed cables to reach shops. "When such exposed cables get damaged, they are temporarily repaired by wrapping tape around them. We have repeatedly complained to the authorities, but no action has been taken so far," he said.

Resident Srinivasan said the cables could become a safety hazard during the monsoon. "If the cables develop an electrical leakage during the monsoon, pedestrians and customers visiting nearby shops could be affected," he said.

TNPDCL officials said the cables were removed when the Greater Chennai Corporation carried out works on Paper Mills Road. "As the works have been completed, the cables are currently exposed at some places. They will be properly laid underground by tonight," officials said.