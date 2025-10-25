Chennai Citizen Connect: Potholes, water logging continue to choke Iyyappanthangal junction

CHENNAI: At the busy junction of Mount Poonamallee Road and Oil Mill Road in Iyyappanthangal, the condition of the stretch has reached a tipping point. For years, commuters, two-wheelers, four-wheelers and pedestrians alike have been navigating a stretch with dust, pollution and uneven surfaces.

With the monsoon now setting in, the familiar nuisance has turned into waterlogging, large puddles, slushy patches and a barrage of potholes across the road.

The stretch, which falls along the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail construction, turns into a large pool after every spell of rain. Commuters are forced to drive and walk through stagnant water while potholes underneath make the stretch uneven and unsafe.

Residents say the condition of the road has been poor for several years.

"The metro works have been going on for five years now, but does that mean people should not have a better road? People struggle to commute here and walking is more difficult," said Senthil, an activist from Iyyappanthangal.

Mount Poonamallee Road serves as one of the city's important arterial roads. A key stretch connecting Porur, Ramapuram, and Poonamallee with the western suburbs of Chennai. The stretch houses IT corridors, commercial spaces, dense residential spaces and many more.

Oil Mill Road, which connects nearby residential areas, merges with it at this busy junction used by hundreds of vehicles every hour. The poor surface condition, combined with stagnant water, disrupts traffic flow and poses a risk to two-wheelers and pedestrians.

Despite repeated attempts, officials from the State Highways Department were not available for a comment.