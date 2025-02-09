Posing as policeman, man seizes electrician's phone on Pallavan Salai

CHENNAI: An unidentified man posing as a police officer in mufti, took away a mobile phone from an electrician on Pallavan Salai near Triplicane on Friday.

The accused, posing as a policeman, questioned the victim Parthipan (27), of Padappai, who was walking alone near Pallavan Salai.

Taking Parthipan’s phone, the fake cop took him on his bike and went around for 20 minutes before leaving him near the fire station and asking the latter to collect his phone from the police station.

When Parthipan approached the police, he learned that nobody from the station had taken his phone.

Following this, he filed a complaint.