Poondi water discharge hiked to 5,000 cusecs, villages along Kosasthalaiyar on flood alert

CHENNAI: As the Poondi reservoir nears its full capacity, 5,000 cubic feet of water per second (cusecs) is presently being released into the Kosasthalaiyar, with the Water Resources Department issuing a flood alert, cautioning residents of several villages along its banks.

As heavy rains in the region contributed to rising water inflow, 1,000 cusecs was discharged from the dam on Thursday noon, which was then hiked to 5,000 cusecs at 5 pm. The water inflow which was at 1,290 cusecs in the morning later rose to 3,500 cusecs, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The Poondi reservoir, which is formed across the Kosasthalaiyar river, serves as a vital drinking water source for Chennai.

Spanning an area of 34.58 sq. km in Tiruvallur district, the full storage capacity of the Poondi reservoir (also known as Sathyamoorthy Sagar reservoir) is 3,231 million cubic feet (mcft).

As of today (December 12, 2024), the water level stands at 34.34 feet against the dam's total height of 35 feet, with storage levels at 2,931 mcft.

Meanwhile, as heavy showers are expected to persist under the influence of the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, residents of villages along the Kosasthalaiyar have been given a good warning.

Those living in Nambakkam, Krishnapuram, Atrambakkam, Odappai, Neyveli, Eraiyur, Beemanthoppu, Korakkantandalam, Somadevanpattu, Meyyur, Velliyur, Thamaraipakkam, Thirukkandalam, Athur, Pandikavanur, Jeganathapuram, Puthukuppam, Kannipalayam, Vannipakkam, Asoovanpalayam, Madiyur, Seemavaram, Vellivaayalsavadi, Nappalayam, Edayansavadi, Manali, Manali Puthunagar, Sadayankuppam, and Ennore, as well as other low-lying areas along the river, are advised to remain cautious and evacuate if required.

The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts warning of heavy showers in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu while the well-marked low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is very likely to keep moving west-northwestwards towards south Tamil Nadu and gradually weaken during the next 12 hours, said a Thursday evening bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).