Poonamallee High Road left in poor shape after week-long rain; commuters demand lasting repairs

CHENNAI: A week of relentless rainfall has battered several key stretches of the city’s road network, with Mount Poonamallee High Road emerging as one of the worst affected. Continuous heavy rain over the past week led to widespread waterlogging and has left major roads severely damaged.

Although the rain eased on Friday and most stagnant water has drained, the extent of deterioration is now clearly visible.

Mount Poonamallee Road is among the hardest hit. The 11-km arterial link from Kathipara junction to Poonamallee is used daily by thousands of commuters, including those heading to IT hubs in Nandambakkam and Kattupakkam. The stretch had already been damaged due to prolonged Metro Rail construction work, and the recent downpour worsened it.

The entire stretch is filled with large potholes, broken patches and uneven surfaces . The situation is particularly severe in Kattupakkam, where days of water stagnation have left the surface extensively damaged.

Expressing frustration, auto driver Ravikumar opined: “This road is breaking our vehicles and even our bones. Metro Rail construction is almost 90% completed, but the road remains in the same terrible condition. We need a permanent solution, not temporary patchwork.”

A Metro Rail official told DT Next that the entire stretch will be relaid after the rainy season. “Before that, we’ll carry out patchwork at the heavily damaged points within this week,” the official said.

Commuters have urged authorities to prioritise long-term repair rather than short-term fixes, noting that the condition of Poonamallee High Road has deteriorated year after year despite repeated restoration efforts.