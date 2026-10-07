Ponneri woman dies days after being set on fire at government hospital

Rajeshwari, who suffered severe burn injuries, was rescued and admitted to the Kilpauk Government Hospital, where she continued to receive treatment.

The following day, police tracked down Prakash, who was allegedly hiding in a burial ground at Peruncheri village near Madhavaram. He was shot in the right leg while being apprehended and was subsequently admitted to the Stanley Government Hospital for treatment.

According to the police investigation, Rajeshwari had been active on Facebook and regularly posted reels, gaining a considerable following. She later became acquainted with Prakash but subsequently stopped speaking to him. Police suspect that a dispute arising from this led to the attack.

Rajeshwari's condition had reportedly improved to some extent, and doctors shifted her from the intensive care unit to a general ward two days ago. However, she died on Tuesday evening, around two weeks after the attack.

Following her death, police have altered the case against Prakash from attempted murder to murder and are continuing their investigation.