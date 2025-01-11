Pongal rush sends flight fares soaring, airfares from Chennai now cost four times than usual

CHENNAI: The massive rush of people heading home ahead of the Pongal festival has sent flight fares soaring. The fares from Chennai to other cities in Tamil Nadu are now at a whopping five to seven times of the usual charges, and now cost more than how much it would cost to fly to other parts of the country.

The ticket price from Chennai to Madurai, which was usually around Rs 4,000, has now surged to Rs 17,645. For Thoothukudi, the regular price was around Rs 4,200, but it has now risen to Rs 12,866.

For Tiruchy, the usual fare was around Rs 2,200. But each ticket now costs Rs 14,337. For Coimbatore, the usual fare of Rs 3,485 has increased to Rs 16,647, and for Salem, the regular price of Rs 2,800 has now gone up to Rs 10,700 per ticket.

For Thiruvananthapuram, the ticket price has risen to Rs 9,579 from the regular fare of Rs 2,799.

The flight tickets to Thoothukudi and Salem were sold out on Saturday, and only a few tickets remain for Sunday flights as well.












































