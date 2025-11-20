Pollachi case convict challenges sentence at Madras High Court

CHENNAI: One of the nine persons sentenced to life in prison in the Pollachi sexual assault case, Thirunavukkarasu, has filed an appeal challenging his conviction before the Madras High Court.

The incident where women and girl students were kidnapped, sexually assaulted and filmed in 2019, created a huge uproar in the state during the previous AIADMK regime. The heinous act was reportedly committed in Thirunavukkarasu's guest house.

The HC had ordered a CBI probe, and Sabari Rajan, Thirunavukkarasu, Sathish, Vasanthakumar, Manivannan, Babu, Heron Paul, Arulanandam and Arunkumar were arrested after the investigation.

The Coimbatore Mahila Special Court, which heard the case, convicted all nine accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Challenging this verdict, which was delivered in May 2025, Thirunavukkarasu, who was the second accused, has filed an appeal before the Madras High Court.

As the appeal was filed beyond the stipulated time limit, a petition was also filed seeking condonation of the delay. The bench, comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman, which heard the delay condonation petition, ordered that the delay be accepted. His appeal is expected to be listed for hearing soon.