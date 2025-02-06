Policemen clash in Egmore; one suffers fracture in bribery dispute

CHENNAI: A shocking altercation between police officers in Chennai’s Egmore area on Tuesday night left a 39-year-old constable with a fractured leg and three of his colleagues under scrutiny. The incident, rooted in a financial dispute over a job transfer, has prompted an internal departmental inquiry.

The injured officer, identified as R. Rangnathan, a patrol vehicle driver attached to the Triplicane Police Station, was allegedly assaulted by three fellow constables—Anand (33), Sundararajan (38), and Manibabu (30)—during a heated argument. All four had been close friends and colleagues for over a decade, having previously served together in the Armed Reserve unit.

According to investigations, Rangnathan sought assistance from the trio two months ago to facilitate his transfer to a Law and Order police station. Sundararajan, an Armed Reserve constable, reportedly demanded a bribe in exchange for securing the transfer. While Rangnathan’s transfer was eventually approved, he allegedly paid only half the agreed amount, leading to escalating tensions.

On Tuesday night, the four met in Egmore, where the disagreement turned violent. The three accused allegedly launched a coordinated attack on Rangnathan, leaving him with a severe leg fracture. Egmore Police rushed to the scene, detained the cops, and initiated inquiries.

Authorities revealed that Sundararajan had promised to expedite Rangnathan’s transfer in exchange for a bribe, with Anand and Manibabu acting as intermediaries. Rangnathan’s partial payment and subsequent refusal to settle the remaining amount allegedly triggered the assault.

The Chennai Police has launched a formal inquiry into the incident, with a focus on potential misconduct and corruption. The three accused constables remain in custody as investigations continue.