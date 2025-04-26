Police seize 2 kg of ganja near Vadapalani; two arrested, one absconds

CHENNAI: In a surprise vehicle check conducted near a private hospital on 100 Feet Road, Vadapalani, a team of police officers led by Sub-Inspector Marimuthu intercepted an auto rickshaw on suspicion.

Upon noticing the police, one of the three men inside the auto fled the scene, according to a Daily Thanthi report.However, the officers apprehended the other two. A search of their suitcase revealed several packets of ganja hidden inside.

Investigations revealed that the accused were Saurav, a native of Bihar, and Abu Subiyan, a resident of Mugappair West. Both were taken into custody. Police also seized 2 kilograms of ganja and the autorickshaw used for transportation.

Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the third individual who fled during the incident.