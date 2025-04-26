Begin typing your search...

    Police seize 2 kg of ganja near Vadapalani; two arrested, one absconds

    Upon noticing the police, one of the three men inside the auto fled the scene, according to a Daily Thanthi report.However, the officers apprehended the other two.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 April 2025 12:25 PM IST
    Police seize 2 kg of ganja near Vadapalani; two arrested, one absconds
    X

    file photo

    CHENNAI: In a surprise vehicle check conducted near a private hospital on 100 Feet Road, Vadapalani, a team of police officers led by Sub-Inspector Marimuthu intercepted an auto rickshaw on suspicion.

    Upon noticing the police, one of the three men inside the auto fled the scene, according to a Daily Thanthi report.However, the officers apprehended the other two. A search of their suitcase revealed several packets of ganja hidden inside.

    Investigations revealed that the accused were Saurav, a native of Bihar, and Abu Subiyan, a resident of Mugappair West. Both were taken into custody. Police also seized 2 kilograms of ganja and the autorickshaw used for transportation.

    Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the third individual who fled during the incident.

    Vadapalaniganja seized
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X