Police raid illegal gambling den in T. Nagar service apartment; politicians among 45 detained

CHENNAI: In a late-night operation on Thursday a police team raided an illegal gambling den operating in a service apartment at Bhagavantam Street, T. Nagar, arresting six organizers and detaining 45 gamblers – including two political functionaries belonging to the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK.

Police arrested the Mayakrishnan (37), leaseholder of the property since 2018, along organisers Arumugam (40), Prakash (27), Johnson (43), Shivaprasad (69), Corson (37), and Nelson (38).

Police said they found BR Manoharan (68) of DMK and Raja (50) belonging to AIADMK among the gamblers.

The police team seized Rs. 1,04,100 cash, 30 card decks ("bundals"), and 2 hookah tubes.

The apartment was leased by Mayakrishnan from owner Geetha Ponnappan (55). Three units were sublet to organizers at Rs. 5,000/day for gambling operations over the past 10 days.

Case registered against lease holder and 6 organizers at Mambalam Police Station.

As many 45 gamblers released after identity verification.