Police personnel allotted housing in TNHB quarters in Chennai, Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced the allotment of apartments in Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) quarters across TN to police personnel.

According to the Greater Chennai Police (GCP), there is a requirement of quarters for at least 4,000 police personnel in the city.

During the police grievance redressal meetings, Commissioner A Arun had received over 3,460 petitions from cops on allotment of quarters. Since there were no vacant apartments in TN police quarters, he wrote to the TNHB twice (December 30 and January 21) seeking to allot unoccupied quarters in Ambattur, Ayapakkam, Sholinganallur, Shenoy Nagar, MKB Nagar, and Mogappair areas.

On Tuesday, CM Stalin allotted housing to cops in unoccupied TNHB buildings in Chennai, Tambaram and Coimbatore, while announcing a slew of welfare and development projects for the State police in the Assembly.

He also announced the construction of a quarters for the Fire and Rescue personnel in the Coimbatore premises at Rs 27.22 crore.