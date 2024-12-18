'Police' Fakruddin assaults Puzhal deputy jailer on way back to prison

CHENNAI: A deputy jailer of the Puzhal Central suffered minor injuries after ‘Police’ S Fakruddin, a Muslim fundamentalist, allegedly assaulted him while being brought back to the prison after the court appearance.

The injured official was S Syed Jasith, a deputy jailer. Police sources said that Fakruddin allegedly tried to attack Syed, after an argument, while being escorted to prison, resulting in minor scratches on the officer’s arm. Based on the official's complaint, a police case was registered.

A few days ago, Fakruddin was booked for threatening prison officials that he would eliminate them through his associates outside the prison.

'Police' Fakruddin, a notorious Muslim fundamentalist accused of killing several Hindu leaders including Velliappan of Hindu Front, Auditor Ramesh, and others, is presently lodged in the high-security block in Puzhal Central Prison, in Chennai.

'Police' Fakruddin, an explosive specialist was also involved in planting a bomb on BJP leader LK Advani Rath Yatra route in the year 2011. A son of a policeman, Fakruddin is the main suspect who helped Al-umma activist Imam Ali to escape from police in the year 2002. Imam Ali was killed in a police encounter in Bengaluru later.