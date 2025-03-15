Police constable dies by suicide in Alandur, investigation underway

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old police constable was found dead by suicide at his residence in Alandur’s Raja Street on Saturday.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased has been identified as Thiruvengadam. He was serving as a Grade I constable at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Police Station in Chennai. He had been living in a rented house in Alandur for the past two years with his wife Vasuki (31), and their two-year-old son.

According to sources, Thiruvengadam had been experiencing severe depression for the past few months and was undergoing medical treatment.

On the day of the incident, Thiruvengadam went to sleep in his room but did not come out for a long time. Concerned, his wife tried to check on him but found the door locked from the inside. Alarmed, she raised an alert, prompting neighbours to break open the door.

Upon entering, they found Thiruvengadam hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree. They immediately informed the Parangimalai police, who arrived at the scene and recovered the body. The body was later sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.



Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app