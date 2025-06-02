Poetic punchlines to personal truths: Tamil performance finds its moment

CHENNAI: “Jan-u pirakkum, Feb-u pirakkum, Juniorukkum, Seniorukkum, Appraisal vandhuttale, gossip nadakkum…” When Jayashree Ramanujam rewrote the lyrics of the popular 'Mustafaa Mustafaa' song from 'Kadhal Desam' to reflect corporate life, the performance struck a chord with the audience.

A storyteller and performer, Jayashree uses Tamil songs to express themes of love and life, all from a woman’s perspective. Her refreshing take is part of a growing trend in Chennai, where Tamil open-mics, poetry readings, and storytelling sessions are experiencing a strong revival, with audiences embracing new voices and formats like hers. As performers bring in new content, people are stepping out of their homes to attend shows again.

The mix of relatable storytelling and innovative presentation has created a unique space that engages and connects with audiences, especially those looking for content in their mother tongue.

Jayashree, who has been performing regularly for the past six months, shares, “The response has been amazing. Tamil storytelling and singing are being received well by Chennai audiences. But I do see a drop in the number of performers when it comes to Tamil poetry.”

She blends poetry, music, and stories, often drawn from her personal experiences, to create an engaging narrative. “People relate to content that feels familiar. Take love, for instance - I present it differently, and that novelty clicks with the audience. Presenting what they already know in a new format makes a big difference,” she says.

To keep audiences engaged, Jayashree and other performers are also experimenting with background music during storytelling sessions. “People have shorter attention spans. So, as performers, we need to be creative with how we present relatable content. That’s how you get genuine reactions and feedback.”

Her take on the IT work culture, set to the Mustafaa Mustafaa tune, was a hit. “It felt great to write and sing about my work friends. When women talk openly about their lives and friendships at work, it resonates. People were able to connect deeply with it. Freshness in presentation is what today’s generation enjoys and that’s what I try to bring to every performance,” says Jayashree, who works in the IT industry.

Villains is an upcoming immersive experience that blends theatre, poetry, paechu (Tamil spoken-word performance), and interactive storytelling, by Tale ‘O’ Meter, a platform committed to creating original Tamil content every day. With Villains, the team is aiming to reimagine how Tamil theatre speaks to today’s audiences. Co-founder Santosh Kumar observes a clear shift in the kind of content audiences are gravitating towards. “People are moving toward more rooted content, and it’s not just here - it’s global. You see it in movies, music, everywhere. And when we say ‘rooted,’ language becomes central. Tamil is no longer just the medium, it’s part of the experience. That’s what’s driving viewership - whether it’s a YouTube video or a stage performance.”

This shift, he says, is helping revive Tamil theatre, which had for a long time leaned heavily on adaptations of English plays. “Now, we’re seeing original scripts and adaptations that reflect contemporary Tamil culture. Our aim is mindful entertainment - we focus on how to make each performance immersive enough to draw people in and keep them coming back.”

Co-founder Sathish Krishnamurthi adds that the creative focus has evolved over the years. “Earlier, there was a wave of recreating the past. Performers would take excerpts from classical Tamil literature and perform them as-is. But over time, a language gap started creeping in, and fewer people could connect with old, literary Tamil. Today, the approach is no longer about simply reviving the classics, but reinterpreting them for modern sensibilities. Audiences want something fresh, something relatable and language plays a big role. They want the performer to tell the story in a way they can understand and connect with.”

Santosh Kumar and Sathish Krishnamurthi

Akshaya, founder of Backyard, an event venue known for hosting intimate and engaging shows, has witnessed firsthand the evolving landscape of Tamil performance art. “Tamil performances today are becoming more revolutionary and dynamic, which is both necessary and exciting in the current cultural climate. The beauty of the Tamil language lies in its emotional depth, making it a powerful storytelling tool,” she says.

At Backyard, Tamil finds expression in many forms - from dedicated storytelling sessions and personal stand-up acts to musical reinterpretations of classic lyrics. Even workshops now offer participants the flexibility to choose between Tamil and English, making the experience more inclusive. “This flexibility not only invites a wider audience but also allows performers to be more comfortable and authentic.”

Akshaya notes that audience response to Tamil content has been consistently strong. “Language has never been a barrier when the performance connects emotionally. Audiences relate more to the sentiment and energy of a piece than the exact words. Tamil performances, in particular, resonate deeply - not just with native speakers, but with anyone who appreciates its poetic and narrative richness,” she explains.

According to her, the themes tackled on stage are as diverse as the performers themselves, ranging from intensely personal reflections and identity-driven monologues to humorous or political commentary. “Language doesn’t dictate the theme - it simply becomes the medium. Whether it’s a satirical piece on society, a nostalgic musical journey, or a bold statement on identity, the focus is always on authenticity and connection. Tamil adds a cultural and emotional layer that elevates the entire experience.”