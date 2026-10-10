PM Modi’s Chennai visit: Traffic diversions for commercial, heavy vehicles on Sunday

From Mount Poonamallee Road towards Kathipara Bridge: Vehicles will be diverted at Porur Toll Plaza towards Maduravoyal.

From Mount Poonamallee Road: Vehicles will be diverted at Ramapuram Junction towards Arasamaram Junction.

From OMR and Sardar Patel Road: Vehicles will be diverted at Gandhimandapam Junction towards CPT.

From Gandhimandapam Salai: Vehicles will be diverted at Gandhimandapam Junction towards CPT.

From Velachery Main Road towards Sardar Patel Road: Vehicles will be diverted at Guru Nanak Junction towards Velachery.

From Anna Salai: Vehicles will be diverted at MC Raja U-turn towards Anna Salai and allowed to proceed to their respective destinations.

The GCTP has urged the public, motorists and transport operators to cooperate with traffic police, follow the prescribed diversion routes and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the period.