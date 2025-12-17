Platform screen doors to be introduced at Chennai Metro stations along Poonamallee–Porur corridor

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has introduced a new safety feature by installing platform screen doors at all 10 elevated stations along the Poonamallee–Porur corridor.

The doors will open only after the train arrives and comes to a halt at the platform, helping prevent accidents and improving passenger safety, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Unlike the existing elevated Metro stations, where there are no barrier doors between the tracks and platforms, all elevated stations on the Poonamallee–Porur stretch have been equipped with platform screen doors.

It may be noted that such doors are already in place at underground Metro stations.

Metro Rail plays a vital role in Chennai’s public transport system, with services currently operating between Central–St Thomas Mount and Wimco Nagar–Airport, catering to lakhs of commuters daily.

As part of Phase II, Metro Rail works are under way on the 26-km corridor between Poonamallee and Lighthouse.

Construction on the 10-km stretch from Poonamallee to Porur Junction has been completed, and driverless Metro trains have successfully undergone trial runs three times on this section.