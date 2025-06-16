Pillur dam in Coimbatore nears full capacity; flood alert issued

CHENNAI: A flood warning has been issued for residents living along the banks of the Bhavani River. The water inflow into the Pillur Dam in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore district, continues to surge due to heavy rainfall in the dam's catchment area.

According to Daily Thanthi, the water level in the dam is rising rapidly.

As of 10 pm last night, the dam recorded an inflow of 15,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs).

The current water level has reached 92.50 feet, and to manage this, 6,000 cusecs of water have been released from the dam.

The Pillur dam is nearing full capacity in its catchment area due to heavy rainfall once again.

With the dam approaching its maximum capacity of 100 feet, the water release has been increased to 14,000 cusecs.

At present, the dam is receiving 8,438 cusecs of water. Due to the increasing inflow and discharge, the Bhavani River is at risk of overflowing.

Officials have issued an alert to residents living along the riverbanks, advising them to remain cautious and move to safer locations.

The dam’s water level and flow are being closely monitored under the supervision of the executive engineer to ensure a timely response and public safety.