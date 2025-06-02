Photography Society celebrates scenic Chennai with annual exhibit

CHENNAI: From scenic views to fascinating people, Chennai’s photography scene is broad and profound. In every nook and corner of the city, evocative moments are poised to be captured with the right focal points through the lens. To bring out and honour the talents of the city, the Photographic Society of Madras (PSM) organises its signature annual exhibition, Confluence.

The Photographic Society of Madras is one of the oldest photographic societies in the world. "Started in 1857, the Society faced a lull post-Independence. However, the members have revived it and it has been running actively for the past two decades," says GN Ramaswami, president, PSM.

With over 300 images displayed at the gallery, around 80 photographers have participated in this seven-day celebration of capturing lives. The photographic frames illustrate nature, people, culture, architecture, wildlife, and traditions.

"This includes entries from different parts of the world. We have almost 500 registered members at PSM, including maestro Ilaiyaraaja and illustrious filmmaker Mani Ratnam," he adds. The society conducts regular events in the culturally rich Mylapore, bustling Triplicane, and the tranquil Besant Nagar. "The goal is to document the rustic and unfiltered emotions of Chennai’s locales," shares Ramaswami.

A unique feature of PSM is that photographers from various walks of life and age groups can be identified. Ramaswami also believes that, compared to other major cities, Chennai is photography-friendly with cooperative people. "Chennai is constantly upping its game, and youngsters are exploring almost all the genres of photography here. It’s good to see how the budding talents maintain a clear balance between passion and profession," he states. The Photographic Society of Madras organises regular photo walks, discussions, and photo tours across India.

(Confluence 2025 is on till June 7, from 11 am to 7 pm, at the Lalit Kala Akademi, Thousand Lights)