Begin typing your search...

    Petrol bomb hurled outside Fisherman's house in Tiruvottiyur

    According to the police, the petrol bomb was thrown around 3 am near the house of Desappan, a fisherman, living in Palagai Thotti Kuppam near Tiruvottiyur.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Oct 2025 6:30 AM IST
    Petrol bomb hurled outside Fishermans house in Tiruvottiyur
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A petrol bomb exploded near a fisherman's residence near Tiruvottiyur early Tuesday morning. No persons were injured in the incident, the police said.

    According to the police, the petrol bomb was thrown around 3 am near the house of Desappan, a fisherman, living in Palagai Thotti Kuppam near Tiruvottiyur. They said that Desappan saw two men on a two-wheeler speeding away after hurling the petrol bomb.

    The cops are examining the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to identify the suspects.

    A case has been registered and further investigations are under way to find the miscreants.

    Fishermanpetrol bombChennai police
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X