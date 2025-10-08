Petrol bomb hurled outside Fisherman's house in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A petrol bomb exploded near a fisherman's residence near Tiruvottiyur early Tuesday morning. No persons were injured in the incident, the police said.

According to the police, the petrol bomb was thrown around 3 am near the house of Desappan, a fisherman, living in Palagai Thotti Kuppam near Tiruvottiyur. They said that Desappan saw two men on a two-wheeler speeding away after hurling the petrol bomb.

The cops are examining the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to identify the suspects.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way to find the miscreants.