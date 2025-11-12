Petrol bomb fury at Raj Bhavan: Man gets 10-yr RI

CHENNAI: The NIA Special Court in Poonamallee, Chennai, has sentenced Vinoth, alias ‘Karukka’ Vinoth, to ten years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a petrol bomb attack on Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s official residence. The conviction pertains to an incident on October 25, 2023, when Vinoth hurled two petrol bombs at Gate-I of the complex, triggering an explosion and damaging government property.

The probe, initially handled by local police, was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) due to the gravity of the offence. The NIA’s investigation revealed that the 39-year-old convict, a history-sheeter, was driven by resentment against Governor RN Ravi. Vinoth was reportedly angered that the Governor had not approved his premature release from prison, a grievance he extended to the perceived denial of release for other Muslim inmates.

The prosecution detailed how Vinoth meticulously plotted the attack — stealing petrol, assembling the bombs in liquor bottles, and launching the assault. He also threatened on-duty police personnel who tried to restrain him.

Following a trial in which the prosecution examined 17 witnesses and submitted substantial evidence, the defense presented no counter-witnesses. Special Judge Malarvizhi found Vinoth guilty on multiple counts, including assaulting a constitutional authority, mischief by fire, and criminal intimidation under the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act. In addition to the decade-long prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, with a default penalty of six months’ simple imprisonment.