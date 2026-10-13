Perungalathur ROB opens to public after 26 years amid safety concerns

While it has improved connectivity and brought relief to motorists, the absence of streetlights and congestion on the narrow exit road have raised safety concerns.

On Sunday evening, workers removed barricades at the eastern end, allowing vehicles to use the Nedunkundram route. Unlike the other three arms of the ROB, the newly opened stretch has no functioning streetlights, leaving motorists to navigate it in darkness.

Mahendra Boopathi, president, Perungalathur Peerkankaranai Residents Welfare Association, said, “Travelling along this road in darkness without streetlights is not safe. Crocodiles, Indian rock pythons and cobras have been spotted in Sadanandapuram and Nedunkundram. Forest department personnel have captured the animals on several occasions.”