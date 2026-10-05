One arm of Perungalathur ROB done after 26 yrs, now forest-land dispute keeps it out of public reach

The situation has left motorists confused and residents frustrated. With barricades removed at Nedunkundram, motorists unfamiliar with the route are entering the completed ROB arm, only to find the road closed at the other end and being forced to turn back.



Residents say the completed arm should be opened immediately after addressing the narrow stretch where it descends and joins Nedunkundram Road at Sadanandapuram. They allege that the Highways department is unnecessarily linking the ROB to the Tambaram Eastern Bypass, thus delaying the opening of the structure, which has been completed.

However, a Highways official said that once the arm is open for public use without fully widening the existing road, the traffic flow would increase and result in congestion.



The Perungalathur ROB, conceived in 2000 to ease severe congestion on GST Road, has taken 26 years to reach its present stage. The project was initially estimated at Rs 86 crore, but land acquisition issues and delays involving revenue authorities stalled it.



After the project was revised in 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs 235 crore, work resumed in 2021. The ROB was planned as an oval-shaped structure connecting Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai, Sadanandapuram, Nedunkundram, Vandalur and Tambaram.



Three phases have since been opened to traffic.