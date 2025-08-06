Pedestrian plaza along KNK Road will be open to public in Sept

CHENNAI: The much-awaited pedestrian plaza with international standards along Khader Nawaz Khan Road (KNK) is nearing completion, stated the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday.

The new hassle-free zone with plazas, play areas, and broad pathways will ease congestion, providing the public a respite from cramped space.

The key features of this project include a wide footpath, dedicated cycle track, demarcated parking areas, controlled vehicular movement, carriageways, seating arrangements, and utility access points.

Under the Mega Streets initiative, the KNK Road pedestrian plaza will be the first in the city, and it will be open for public use by September end, said a senior official with GCC.

The construction of the cobblestone carriageway is under way and most of the key facilities, such as footpaths on both sides, utility access points, other departmental works such as laying of sewage and water pipelines, new piped stormwater drain line, architectural post top lighting, and play apparatus installation, have been completed, said the official. “We are planning to install 10 kiosk stalls for coffee, snacks, and other shops; tenders will be called for soon,” he added.

The total extent of the pedestrian plaza along KNK Road is 650 metres and is being constructed for Rs 19.81 crore. Once the pedestrian plaza is opened for public use, the road will be converted into a one-way street and vehicles must enter from Modern School Road and exit through Uthamar Gandhi Salai Junction, said the GCC.

The restriction will ensure hassle-free movement on the road as the entire stretch is flooded with commercial establishments, especially coffee shops, restaurants, and other eateries, GCC opined.

The Mega Streets initiative proposed by the GCC will focus on transforming the key arterial roads in the city to develop increased availability of pedestrian-friendly multi-utility streets.

As part of the first phase of the project, the GCC sought the State for administrative sanction for the re-development of the road and construction of a pedestrian plaza at KNK Road in Nungambakkam, Monegar Choultry (MC) Road at Washermenpet, Guindy Race Course Road, and near Velachery MRTS station under the infrastructure and amenities fund with the association of the World Bank.

The State accorded consent for the project and estimated the project to a tune of Rs 100 crore, and the construction works commenced in 2023. The deadline was reportedly postponed twice for several reasons. The pedestrian plaza works at other areas in the first phase are also under way and will be opened for public use in a phased manner, said GCC.