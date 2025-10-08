Pedalling beyond limits

CHENNAI: The sun rises over Chennai’s skyline, and he’s already on the move — slicing through the morning air, wheels humming in rhythm with his heartbeat. For this passionate cyclist, what began as a hobby has evolved into an extraordinary journey. A professional photographer, Uma Shankar’s focus shifted to cycling only during the pandemic in 2021.

“I was a national-level athlete. But when I started focusing on my career, I became too lazy. The COVID-19 pandemic was the turning point in my life that made me shift my attention back to fitness. Since then, cycling has been my passion for the past four years,” begins Uma Shankar, who has clocked 82,000 km so far.

Cycling long distances is not just about a love for the sport. One has to endure pain and be self-reliant to complete each journey. “For many, cycling is just a mode of transport. But for me, it is a way to reconnect with nature, to travel, and even to understand myself better. It’s not about medals or recognition. It’s about travelling, meeting new people, learning their culture, and rediscovering myself,” he says.

Uma Shankar, who once cycled from Chennai to Kanyakumari covering 972 km, is now aiming for international randonneuring events, pedalling his way from local roads to the global map of endurance cycling. “That trip to Kanyakumari was my first long ride. Instead of the usual route, I chose to go via Puducherry, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Rameswaram, Dhanushkodi, and Tiruchendur. It took me seven days to complete the journey,” he shares, adding that challenging routes like these keep increasing his fascination with the sport.

While many dream of solo-travelling to Manali or Leh by car or bike, Uma Shankar cycled to Manali on a 10-day solo expedition, one of the toughest journeys of his life. “That experience taught me how essential minimalistic living is. Being self-sufficient is deeply fulfilling,” he adds.

In addition to that, he has cycled from Mangalore to Goa, Mysuru to Mettupalayam, and Alleppey to Palani, among many other routes. Notably, he has conquered all the major hills of Tamil Nadu, including Yelagiri, Jawadhu Hills, and Yercaud.

A Super Randonneur (SR) is a title awarded to cyclists who complete a series of four long-distance rides in a single calendar year: 200 km, 300 km, 400 km, and 600 km. Uma Shankar, now 36, has completed the series twice, entirely self-funded.

“My goal is to compete in the London-Edinburgh-London challenge and clock 1,500 km. It takes place once every four years and is considered an international SR. Beyond that, I dream of doing a world tour with my bicycle after securing enough funds,” he says.

He has also completed an Everesting expedition, a challenge where cyclists ascend and descend the same hill repeatedly until they reach the elevation of Mount Everest (8,849 metres). Uma accomplished this feat in Yelagiri, doing 18 loops in 18 hours. “Cycling is more than just riding. It teaches patience, endurance, determination, and how to become truly self-reliant,” shares the cyclist, who logged a personal best of 26,000 km in 2023 alone.

Speaking about the growing cycling culture in Chennai, Uma Shankar notes, “Yes, it’s blooming. There are a lot of cycling communities across Tamil Nadu where like-minded individuals connect and ride together. The upcoming Triathlon series in Chennai is a big step forward. I hope the government supports this by building separate lanes for cyclists, renting out affordable bikes, and providing parking spaces in public areas. These small steps can encourage more people to take up cycling seriously.”

As he begins training for the World Championship in Italy, Uma Shankar is also in search of funding but that hasn’t slowed him down. His eyes are firmly set on the road ahead.