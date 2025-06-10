Peas, radish get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 10, 2025

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai remained largely stable on June 10 (Tuesday).

According to traders, the price of peas, which was Rs 130 per kg on June 8 (Monday), has now increased by Rs 20 and is currently being sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Radish also recorded a sharp rise of Rs 10 per kg, increasing from Rs 30 to Rs 40.

The price of regular onions also went up by Rs 6, from Rs 20 to Rs 26 per kg.

In contrast, prices of beans, lemons and ginger have dropped.

Beans which were sold at Rs 110 per kg on June 9, are now being sold at Rs 90/kg, marking a drop of Rs 20.

Lemons are sold at Rs 60 (down from Rs 10), while garlic has dropped from Rs 150 to Rs 140 per kg.