Payasam recipes for a festive occasion

CHENNAI: As Thamizh Puthandu and Kerala’s Vishu fall on April 14, it’s time to stir up some festive sweetness. Here are recipes for three traditional delicacies to mark the celebrations with warmth and flavour.

Thenga Manga Payasam

Ingredients

50 g mangoes, diced

1 cup coconut milk

30 g jaggery

One pinch of cardamom powder

20 ml milk maid

20 g rabdi

Instructions

1. In a clean, bottom-heavy vessel, heat milk and add sugar, reducing it to form a rabdi.

2. Grate a whole coconut and extract the thick coconut milk from it.

3. Remove the mango flesh from a mango and finely chop it.

4. Now, take the rabdi and add pounded jaggery, cardamom and coconut milk. Combine the condensed milk and mix well.

5. Strain the mixture and add the chopped mangoes.

6. Serve chilled.

Paal Kozhukattai

Ingredients

2 cups rice flour

1 cup jaggery, grated

1 cup coconut milk

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/4 teaspoon saffron threads, soaked in 1 tablespoon hot water

1 tablespoon ghee

Water, as needed

Instructions

1. In a large pan, combine the rice flour and water to form a dough.

2. Knead the dough for 5-7 minutes, until it becomes smooth and pliable.

3. Divide the dough into small balls.

4. Flatten each ball into a small disc.

5. Place a spoonful of grated jaggery in the centre of each disc.

6. Fold the dough over the jaggery to form a triangle or a square shape.

7. Steam the kozhukattai for 10-15 minutes, or until they are cooked through.

8. In a separate pan, heat the coconut milk over medium heat.

9. Add the cardamom powder and saffron threads to the coconut milk.

10. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes.

11. Serve the steamed kozhukattai with the coconut milk mixture.

Nungu Payasam

Ingredients

2 cups nungu (ice apple), scooped and chopped

500 ml coconut milk

1/2 cup jaggery

20 g rabdi

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/4 teaspoon saffron threads

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, combine the chopped nungu and cold milk.

2. Add the jaggery, cardamom powder, rabdi, and saffron threads to the bowl.

3. Stir well to combine.

4. Refrigerate the mixture for at least two hours to allow the flavours to meld.

5. Serve the cold nungu payasam chilled, garnished with chopped nuts or dried fruits.

















Recipes shared by Sujan Mukherjee, executive chef, Taj Coromandel