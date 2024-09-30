Pay water and sewage tax by Oct 30 and get 5% incentive, says Chennai Metro Water Board

CHENNAI: The Chennai Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) urged the public to pay drinking water and sewage tax for the second half of the year by October 30 and get 5 percent of the incentive amount.

In a statement on Monday, to encourage timely payment of water and sewage tax, Metro Water said that it has come out with the incentive which will be offered for the first time for the consumers.

The 5 percent incentive will apply only to the current billing amount and for the defaulters.

It will be effective from October 1 (Tuesday).

The public is requested to take advantage of this opportunity by paying their taxes in full by the month end and receive 5 percent incentive, which is capped at Rs 1,500.