Pay more for parking at Chennai airport

For two-wheelers, the existing charges of Rs 20 for one hour and Rs 35 for two hours remain unchanged. However, rates for longer parking durations have increased by Rs 5 to Rs 10, depending on the duration. The charge for parking a two-wheeler between 10 and 24 hours has risen from Rs 100 to Rs 105.

Revised tariff also increases charges for passenger vehicles with fewer than 16 seats. These will be charged Rs 345 for the first 30 minutes, up by Rs 15. The fee for parking for up to 10 hours has increased from Rs 990 to Rs 1,040, while the 24-hour charge has risen from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,155.

For vehicles with more than 16 seats, the charge for the first 30 minutes has gone up from Rs 660 to Rs 695. The fee for 10 hours has increased from Rs 1,985 to Rs 2,085, while the 24-hour charge has risen from Rs 2,205 to Rs 2,315.

Airport employees will also have to pay higher monthly parking fees. The revised monthly charge is Rs 580 for cars and Rs 230 for two-wheelers.

Passengers who lose their parking tickets will have to pay a penalty in addition to the applicable parking fee. The penalty has been fixed at Rs 580 for cars and Rs 175 for two-wheelers.