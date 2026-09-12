Chennai airport’s long-awaited pick-up plaza finally set to open

The facility was initially scheduled to be inaugurated in person by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on September 12. However, the inauguration was postponed as he could not attend, and the minister will now inaugurate it via video conference at 11 am on Sunday.

Built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to make it easier for arriving passengers to board hired vehicles, the plaza was originally scheduled to become operational by October 2024. Work began in September 2023.

Although construction was completed by January this year, the facility remained closed amid delays in obtaining clearances and scheduling the inauguration.