Pattalam, where every manhole overflows with sewage

CHENNAI: At Pattalam, one of the low-lying neighbourhoods in North Chennai known for frequent waterlogging during rains, there is hardly any manhole that is not overflowing with sewage. Since the onset of the northeast monsoon, stagnant pools of sewage and rainwater have formed in several streets here.

The worst-affected pocket is KM Garden. The narrow, congested locality, home to over 5,000 people, has seen sewage entering homes and mixing with rainwater for the past three days. “We have not been able to eat or sleep here. Many have moved to relatives’ places or to the first floor of neighbouring houses. Life has been really hard for the past three days,” said a resident.

Locals said the area normally faces rainwater stagnation, but the problem has worsened this season due to continuous sewage leakage. Streets such as KM Garden, Rangaiah Street, Angalamman Kovil Street, Kattar Nallamuthu Street, and Ashtabujam Road are the worst affected. They also complained of foul smell and poor road conditions in the stretch.

“We cannot use the stinking water supplied by the Metro Water board, or come out of our house. Where are the officials who are otherwise punctual in collecting all the taxes,” asked Maheshwaeri, a resident of Rangaiah Street.

A worker from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), who was seen clearing the blockage, said the problem began after a pipe burst. “We have been working day and night, but the sewage keeps overflowing as the main outlet is yet to be restored,” the worker said.

A Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) official, who preferred to remain anonymous, blamed the Metro Water for the issue, claiming that it happened during the ongoing construction of the Ganesapuram road over bridge. “While re-aligning the sewage pipeline route, a leak occurred, forcing the temporary shutdown of pumping stations. That’s the main reason for the overflow,” the official said.

Officials added that sewage from zones 5, 6, 8 and 9 passes through Ganesapuram before reaching the Kodungaiyur treatment plant, and the ongoing work has temporarily disrupted the network.

The CMWSSB, however, said the disruption followed diversion work required for the GCC’s road-over-bridge project.

CMWSSB Executive Director Gaurav Kumar said two large pipelines, 900 mm and 1,000 mm in diameter, running beneath the proposed bridge are being diverted to allow pile foundation work. “The pile construction for the Ganesapuram road over bridge required us to divert these lines. The work started three days ago and the pumping stations had to be temporarily stopped,” he said.

The official added that the interconnection work was under way. “Once it is completed and the concrete thrust block is set, we will begin trial pumping. Sucker lorries have been deployed to clear the stagnation in affected stretches.”

Residents said they hope the situation is addressed quickly, as the mix of sewage and rainwater has left the densely populated area in unsanitary conditions.