Passport to the Plate

These weren't just playful questions thrown around over dinner. They became the foundation of Borderless Madras, a one-night tasting experience curated by chef Goku and Masterchef Tamil Finalist Dr Nithya Franklyn, who reimagined Chennai's most nostalgic street foods through the culinary traditions of countries that have long shared cultural and historical ties with Tamil cuisine.

The idea, however, was never to create fusion for novelty's sake.

"We wanted to do something fun with Chennai street food instead of presenting it in the same way. Since I specialise in Tamil diaspora food, I kept thinking about how dishes naturally evolve when communities migrate. We imagined Chennai's street food through that lens," says Goku.

Dr Nithya says "People don't usually associate Chennai with street food the way they do other cities. But for anyone who has grown up here, these foods carry memories . Evenings at the beach, roadside stalls after school, late-night kulfis. We wanted to elevate those memories without taking away what made them familiar." For both of them, preserving that sense of familiarity became the guiding principle while building the menu.

"We didn't want to change the main ingredient. The texture, the feeling and the nostalgia had to remain the same. We simply imagined how these dishes would have evolved if they belonged to another country," explains Dr Nithya