Passengers complain of mosquitoes, rats at Chennai international airport

CHENNAI: The city airport’s swanky lights, and sparkling glass doors and windows mask a buzzing secret – mosquito menace, which has been a huge problem at the international airport, raising questions on travellers’ safety and health.

The Chennai airport is one of the busiest international airports in the country where the everyday footfall is around 50,000 with more than 400 flight services. The airport is equipped with the latest high-tech technologies including the latest Fast Track Immigration Transfer Programme.

However, airport authorities failed to provide a smooth travel experience for passengers as they are plagued by mosquito menace. In recent days, it has increased to such an extent that even international passengers cover themselves with a blanket.

“There’s always an army of mosquitos welcoming them whenever we visit the city airport,” one of the international passengers said. “Some of us have even posted on social media, and also requested the Airport Authority of India to immediately take action and control it, but in vain.”

In addition to the deadly sting, now passengers have to worry about rodents. Many have reported on seeing rats inside the terminal. At times, pigeons occupy the eatery. “These are some of the basic things that the AAI should control by taking preventive action,” lamented John, a regular traveller from Chennai. “We can’t even stand in the terminal for a few minutes due to the mosquitoes. We often wonder how the staff working in the airport handle this.”

Usually on Tuesdays, a private firm would use mosquito-control spray on every nook and corner of the airport but for the past few months, this has been missing. Only once a month, the firm visits the airport to do their duty,” said an employee in the airport. “Passengers from across the world visit our airport every day. If the mosquito menace is not addressed, then it can turn into a carrier of many deadly infections.”

Some international passengers have even started avoiding the city airport and boarding flights from airports in other nearby cities. “Before building a new airport in Parandur, the State government should focus on cleaning up the current one, and provide a world-class facility,” opined a passenger.

When contacted, an official from the city airport said: “The private pest control agency is taking adequate measures to control mosquito menace inside the terminal. Fogging is also carried out during lean periods so as to not inconvenience the passengers. There are air curtains to prevent mosquitoes from entering terminal buildings. The reason for mosquitoes is the stagnated water in land pockets and abandoned quarries around the airport.”