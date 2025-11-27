Passenger service: Chennai division stations to get grocery stores, virtual gaming zones

CHENNAI: From grocery stores to virtual reality gaming zones, railway stations under the Chennai division is set to have it all as the Southern Railway plans to upgrade them with more amenities.

"The first grocery stall opened in a 100 sq ft space at Perungalathur last week and will be expanded to 200 sq ft to add vegetables. Similar stalls will open in other stations also. We have replicated the initiative which is already running in other railway zones," said a highly placed official of the Commercial Department of the Chennai division.

Velachery, Taramani and Chintadripet stations would also get similar grocery stalls. "We are currently reworking on the space and area as the stalls shouldn't hinder passenger movement. Suburban stations are the main focus as they see more office-goers returning home; they are the ones who would frequent these stalls," official said.

These stalls are aimed at the non revenue part to improve passenger amenities.

The first virtual reality gaming zone in the division will become operational at Chennai Central from December.

Gaming zones will also come up at Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Katpadi stations, and tenders will be allocated next three months. "The stations would have multiple gaming zones and the patterns would be changed within a year to avoid repetition," official added.

As a pilot project, the department has opened a cosmetic and stationery shop at Chennai Central. At Perungalathur station, stalls selling mobile phones and accessories have been set up, said a regular commuter.

Even at stations in Kerala, like Nilambur Road, Mahe, and Kanhangad, the Southern Railway has invited tenders for setting up grocery shops.