Passenger falls ill onboard IndiGo flight; Chennai–Kolkata service delayed

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines flight from Chennai to Kolkata was delayed by over an hour on Monday after a passenger onboard suddenly fell ill while the aircraft was taxiing on the runway.

The flight, with 168 passengers onboard, had taken off from gate 47 at the domestic terminal of Chennai airport at 3.05 pm and was taxiing for departure when the medical emergency occurred.

Flight attendants alerted the pilot, who in turn contacted the airport control room.

The aircraft was immediately halted on the runway, and a tow truck was deployed to bring it back to the bay.

The airport medical team boarded the plane and examined the unwell passenger, determining that hospitalisation was necessary.

The passenger was deboarded along with their luggage and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the flight resumed its journey to Kolkata at 4.20 pm with 167 passengers onboard, after a delay of 1.15 hours.