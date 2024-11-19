Partial cancellation of EMU trains in Chennai Beach- Chengalpattu section from November 20 to 23 announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several EMU trains are partially cancelled in the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section owing to engineering works between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu railway stations from November 20 to 23 (Wednesday to Saturday) at 1:10 pm to 4:10 pm and 10:30 pm to 01:30 am, said a Southern Railway statement.

Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 11:40 am, 12:20 pm, 12:40 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:15 pm, and 9:20 pm are partially cancelled between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu from Wednesday to Saturday.

Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 1:45 pm, 2:20 pm, 3:05 pm, 4:05 pm, 4:35 pm, and 11:00 pm are partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil from Wednesday to Saturday, added the statement.