Parking plaza at Chennai Port a hit among truck drivers

CHENNAI: The newly constructed parking plaza at the Chennai Port that was built with an aim to alleviate road congestion and provide space for trucks and trailers has finally begun full-scale operations.

The facility, built at a cost of Rs 45 crores and spanning across 84,000 square meters, includes amenities such as a canteen, toilets, and dormitories for drivers. It may be recalled that while initially users expressed their issue over parking fees, the problem was solved after the port authorities shifted the cost to the exporters and importers instead of the vehicle owners, according to a report in The Hindu.

Since it was open for operations in March, the plaza has ensured smoother traffic flow at the port and it's approach roads which has reduced unnecessary stops and fuel wastage for drivers. Officials note that the facility has already resulted in congestion free roads which has benefited logistics efficiency and driver convenience.

With container traffic growing by nearly 20 per cent, the port authority emphasized on the importance of maintaining smooth operations to accommodate future demand. Following the construction of the parking plaza, drivers said that the turnaround time for vehicles have reduced drastically. Port authorities also assured that additional improvements will be made when they fix the existing operational challenges.