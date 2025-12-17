Parking or sailing academy: GCC, SDAT eye Marina land

CHENNAI: A 10,000 sq m land parcel behind the Anna Memorial Park and adjoining Kalaignar Karunanidhi Memorial at Marina has emerged as a site of overlap between two state agencies, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) proceeding with separate projects at the same location.

While SDAT has identified the site for a sailing academy that has already received the Union Environment Ministry's approval, the GCC has begun civil works to develop a parking facility aimed at easing congestion along the Marina beachfront, where visitor numbers rise sharply during weekends and holidays.

Confirming SDAT's position, J Meghanath Reddy, chief executive officer and member secretary of SDAT, told DT Next that the land belongs to the sports authority and has been earmarked for the sailing academy project. "The GCC has been informed," he said.

The sailing academy was first proposed by SDAT in 2004, with the objective of creating a dedicated coastal training facility for sailing and allied water sports in Chennai. The project is planned along the mouth of the Coovum river, leveraging the city's natural coastal conditions.

The academy will comprise a single-storey training block with a total built-up area of 729 sq m, housing classrooms, equipment storage and support facilities for athletes. After remaining on the drawing board for nearly two decades, the project received approval from the Union government in 2025. However, on-ground execution of the project has not yet commenced beyond survey demarcations. The member secretary had earlier said they will soon review the plan and start the tender process.

Meanwhile, the GCC has moved ahead with levelling and paving works to create a designated parking facility for vehicles visiting the Marina. Corporation officials said the project is intended to accommodate tourist buses, vans and cars, and to reduce roadside parking along the beach stretch. An official said the work is expected to be completed within 10 days.

GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran acknowledged that the land does not belong to the GCC. He said the site had remained vacant and unmaintained, following which the corporation cleared and levelled the surface for use as a parking facility. He added that if SDAT proceeds with its proposed project, the land can be handed over for that purpose.

A GCC engineer acknowledged that SDAT had marked the site but said there was no clarity on when its project would be taken up. "They have only marked a survey number. We are proceeding as per instructions from senior officials and government orders. The objective is to ease parking congestion and help the public," the engineer said.