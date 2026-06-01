Parking car for a day at Egmore railway station costlier than even city airport

Raghu, who recently parked his two-wheeler there, said he would not consider using it for his car. “I would rather take a cab to the railway station than pay such high parking fees,” he said.

Defending the pricing, Boopathy, manager of Omega Enterprises that operates the facility, said the tariffs were comparable to those charged at shopping malls. “Parking at malls in and around Chennai costs the same. Since this is a commercial space and more than a mere parking facility, the pricing has been fixed accordingly,” he said.

When asked, railway officials justified the charges, noting that the facility offers amenities such as EV charging stations, CCTV surveillance, automated parking system, pay-and-use toilets, drivers’ rooms, luggage lockers, and refreshment kiosks.