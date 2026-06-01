Parking car for a day at Egmore railway station costlier than even city airport

CHENNAI: Those who waited eagerly for the work on the multi-level parking facility at Egmore railway station to be completed were in for a shock when they learnt that parking their cars at the swanky new facility is more expensive than even Chennai airport and is comparable to the amount charged by shopping malls.
Sample this: Parking your car there for 24 hours costs a whopping
Rs 1,085, while a 12-hour stay will cost you Rs 485. In comparison, Chennai airport charges Rs 550 for a 24-hour parking period.
For two-wheelers, the charges are Rs 60 for 12 hours and Rs 80 for 24 hours. In contrast, the existing parking bay at Egmore, which currently accommodates only two-wheelers owing to redevelopment works, charges Rs 20 for 12 hours and Rs 30 for 24 hours. Even this cheaper alternative will be lost soon. “A similar multi-level parking facility will soon be opened along Poonamallee High Road,” said a Southern Railway official.
Raghu, who recently parked his two-wheeler there, said he would not consider using it for his car. “I would rather take a cab to the railway station than pay such high parking fees,” he said.
Defending the pricing, Boopathy, manager of Omega Enterprises that operates the facility, said the tariffs were comparable to those charged at shopping malls. “Parking at malls in and around Chennai costs the same. Since this is a commercial space and more than a mere parking facility, the pricing has been fixed accordingly,” he said.
When asked, railway officials justified the charges, noting that the facility offers amenities such as EV charging stations, CCTV surveillance, automated parking system, pay-and-use toilets, drivers’ rooms, luggage lockers, and refreshment kiosks.
While many welcomed the spacious infrastructure and accessibility features for persons with disabilities, several travellers-motorists highlighted operational shortcomings, including safety concerns and difficulties in navigating the facility.
“There should be at least one or two staff members on every floor to guide the people,” said Malathi. When asked, Boopathy said the manpower would be increased once the existing bay is closed and parking is shifted completely to the new complex.
“At present, a staff member is stationed on the second floor. As the number of vehicles increases, more personnel will be deployed,” he said.
Although motorists acknowledged that the project could help ease parking congestion around Egmore railway station, many said clearer signage, additional staff support, and a reduction in tariffs would be necessary for the facility to function effectively at full capacity.